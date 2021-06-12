National champion! South Carolina freshman wins high jump at NCAA championships

South Carolina’s Rachel Glenn won the high jump at the NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field championships on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. South Carolina Athletics

Rachel Glenn added another championship to South Carolina’s Track and Field program.

The Gamecock freshman won the high jump at the NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oregon on Saturday. Glenn won the title with a jump of 1.93 meters (6 feet, 4 inches)

Glenn is the first true freshman to win in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 15 years.

Glenn qualified for the event with a mark of 1.91 meters, second best in the nation coming into the meet. She also qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials that will take place the week after outdoor nationals.

This is the California native’s second time at the NCAA championship level. Glenn qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships and used three personal records to propel herself to a national runner-up finish.