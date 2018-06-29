Gamecocks put final touch on third consecutive Palmetto Series win vs Clemson

The final standings for the Palmetto Series were released this week, and South Carolina has officially defeated Clemson for the third consecutive year.
The two rivals earn points for head-to-head athletic events, highest team GPA and a food drive benefiting Harvest Hope and Golden Harvest.
South Carolina finished with nine points, while Clemson had five.
The Gamecocks earned wins in women’s soccer, women’s golf, women’s basketball, volleyball, women’s cross country, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, the food drive point and the academic point.
Clemson earned points for its victories in men’s soccer, men’s golf, football, baseball and men’s basketball.
“The results of the successes our student-athletes have are built by dedication and hard work. These accomplishments, both academically and in competition, are lessons learned that will be for them their entire life,” USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “I am proud of what they have accomplished and the coaches and staff that have helped them succeed. I appreciate the SCDA, who sponsors the Palmetto Series competition. Through their efforts, they highlight the broad-based programs of our program as well as the impact our student-athletes make on the community and in the classroom.”
South Carolina will be presented the Palmetto Series trophy on Sept. 1 at Williams-Brice Stadium when the Gamecocks host Coastal Carolina in football in the 2018 season opener.
