Where South Carolina stacks up among the richest NCAA athletic departments

At times, the idea gets thrown around that college sports are a business.
If that's the case, business is good for South Carolina.
According to the annual database released by USA Today, South Carolina ranked 16th nationally among public schools in terms of revenue, pulling in a little more than $136 million. That's up by nearly $14 million from last year.
The total ranks eigth in the SEC behind Texas A&M (second), Alabama (sixth), Georgia (seventh), Florida (eighth), Auburn (ninth), Auburn (10th) and Tennessee (11th).
Clemson came in at 26th ($112.6 million).
USC saw jumps from 2016 to 2017 in ticket revenue, by just short of $3 million, contributions, $8.5 million, and rights and licensing/rights, $8.4 million.
According to the income notes, the athletic department transferred around $9.5 million back to the school.
In terms of expenses, USC spent $43.6 million on coaching salaries, $16.1 on scholarships and $30.6 on facilities and overhead. All told, expenses were $129.3 million.
