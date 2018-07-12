The Braves will host South Carolina Day at SunTrust Park

Gamecocks fans get to open the season with an early game against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 1.
Then they will have the chance to start Georgia week with a trip down I-20.
The Atlanta Braves will hold South Carolina Day for USC students, alumni and fans on Monday, Sept. 3 for a Labor Day matinee agasint Boston at SunTrust Park. First pitch is 1:30 p.m.
Ticket prices through the South Carolina Day promotion are $54 for terrace reserved, $47 for the home run porch, $32 for the grandstand infield.
The Braves (51-40) entered play Thursday tied for first-place in the National League East with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Fans who purchased the ticket package will receive a Braves/South Carolina co-branded hat according to a team release. The hat features a black body with a garnet 70s-style Braves “A” on the front and the Gamecock logo on the side.
According to the release: “$3 of every ticket package sold will go back to the Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise Fund. The Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise: A Championship Experience” highlights the athletic department’s six major commitments- 1) cost of education; 2) commitment to academic excellence; 3) commitment to personal and career development; 4) commitment to athletics excellence; 5) comprehensive healthcare; and 6) a vital voice.”
