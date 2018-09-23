Gamecocks earn SEC wins in soccer, volleyball

The South Carolina women’s soccer team bounced back from a midweek loss to Mississippi State to earn a 3-0 home win Sunday against Kentucky.
Selma Sol Magnusdottir, Tatumn Milazzo and Grace Fisk scored to secure the second SEC victory of the 2018 season for the Gamecocks (8-2, 2-1).
“We talked about [that] everyone at a point is going to drop a game in the SEC after our loss to Mississippi State,” South Carolina coach Shelley Smith said. “We know that how you recover and how you respond shows what kind of team you are. I thought our team did a great job at understanding what we didn’t do well in that loss and come out and do some things tonight that were much better.”
USC hosts Auburn at 7 pm Friday.
USC volleyball starts 2-0 in SEC
The South Carolina volleyball team closed its opening weekend of SEC play at 2-0 for the first time in a decade. The Gamecocks swept LSU on Sunday afternoon, moving their season record to 11-1 while the Tigers fall back to 5-7 (0-2 SEC).
The Gamecocks will travel to Alabama (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at 6 p.m. Friday to face the nationally ranked Crimson Tide, then head to Athens on Sunday for a 2 p.m. match with the Georgia Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 SEC).
USC men drop game at ODU
At Norfolk, Va., South Carolina men’s soccer (2-5-0, 0-2-0 C-USA) dropped a 1-0 decision on the road at No. 20 Old Dominion (5-2-1, 3-0-0 C-USA) on Sunday in league play. The Monarchs scored on an early counter attack in the third minute, and that proved the difference in the match.
USC hosts No. 7 Kentucky (6-0-1, 2-0-0 C-USA) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
USC tennis pair win singles flights
At Greenville, South Carolina senior Paige Cline and junior Mia Horvit each were named champion of their respective singles flights on the final day of competition at the Debbie Southern Fall Classis hosted by Furman at the Mickel Tennis Center.
USA basketball wins again
At Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, the USA Basketball Women’s World Cup Team (2-0) on Sunday defeated China (1-1) 100-88 inside the Quico Cabrera Arena.
USA, coached by USC coach Dawn Staley, qualified for the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals. Gamecock great A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) came off the bench to finish with 20 points and six rebounds.
USA will finish up group play Tuesday against Latvia.
SC’s Glover, Diaz earn PGA Tour cards
Two former Palmetto State college stars, Lucas Glover and Roberto Diaz, earned PGA Tour cards for the 2018-19 season in the Web.com Tour finals on Sunday.
Glover, an All-American at Clemson and the 2009 U.S. champion, finished second in the Web.com Tour Championship and finished seventh overall for the Finals’ four tournaments. Diaz, a star at USC Aiken, tied for 17th Sunday and placed 14th overall.
The top 25 money winners in the four events earned PGA Tour playing privileges for next season. Mark Anderson (Beaufort/USC), Jonathan Byrd (Columbia/Clemson) and Billy Kennerly (Clemson) fell short, Anderson at No. 38, Byrd at No. 55 and Kennerly at No. 76.
— Bob Spear
