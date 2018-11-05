Gamecocks lock up national seed in NCAA soccer tournament

South Carolina women’s soccer is ready to make another postseason run as one of 16 national seeds. That starts with a home match in this year’s NCAA tournament.
The Gamecocks (13-5-1) are a No. 3 seed and host UNC Greensboro (13-5-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at Stone Stadium. USC and UNCG are matched up in this year’s bracket with Penn State (15-5-1) and Bowling Green (14-4-3).
Other national seeds in USC’s bracket include No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 West Virginia and No. 4 Southern Cal.
“We’re obviously very excited about being in the NCAA Tournament again,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “It is quite an accomplishment and we do not take it for granted. The fact that we are home again is a testament to what this team has done this year, they have earned that right. We’re really excited to be able to play at Stone Stadium again.”
The Gamecocks are No. 18 in the current NCAA Soccer RPI standings. The first round of the tournament begins Friday.
This season will mark USC’s 12th appearance in the NCAA tournament for the Gamecocks and 11th in the last 12 years. Carolina reached the NCAA Women’s College Cup final four for the first time a year ago.
