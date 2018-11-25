South Carolina volleyball is back in the NCAA Tournament

The South Carolina volleyball team’s solid season continues with the Gamecocks’ first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years.
USC (19-9, 10-8 SEC) will face Colorado (18-13) in the opening round of the tournament Friday (time TBD) in a regional to be played in Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota. Host team No. 2 Minnesota (25-3) plays Bryant (22-12) in the other match of the regional.
Tom Mendoza is in his first season as USC’s coach. South Carolina’s 19 wins are the most since 2008, and the 10 SEC wins are the most since 2008.
It’s the Gamecocks’ first NCAA tournament since 2002.
South Carolina’s Mikayla Robinson and Mikayla Shields made the 18-woman All-SEC team announced Sunday. It is the first time since 2002 that the Gamecocks had multiple all-conference honorees.
Robinson led the Gamecocks this year in blocks (96 total, 22 solo) and hitting percentage (.298). Shields is now a back-to-back All-SEC honoree, making her the ninth Gamecock to do so since South Carolina joined the conference in 1991. The junior led the team with 3.22 kills per set and hit .272 despite leading all Gamecock hitters with 837 total attacks.
Comments