South Carolina volleyball opens first NCAA trip since 2002 with dramatic victory

Making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2002, South Carolina hardly looked out of place.
But USC did have to gut one out.
The Gamecocks battled with Colorado throughout and escaped with a 3-2 victory. USC trailed in the final game in Minneapolis, Minnesota but rallied for a 15-13 win against the seventh-place team from the Pac-12.
South Carolina faces the winner of Minnesota-Bryant at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The opening game was tight throughout and went to extra points before the Gamecocks prevailed 34-32. There were multiple points waived off, including one game winner, before a Buffaloes four-hit fault finally ended it.
South Carolina fell behind early in the second game and couldn’t rally, but answered with an early lead in the third and a 13-point win. Colorado battled back to take game 4 25-13.
Comments