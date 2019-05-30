Other USC Sports
Gamecocks win fourth Palmetto Series in a row vs Clemson
South Carolina’s baseball series win in March against Clemson was the first since 2014 for the Gamecocks and the first win in the big three men’s sports since 2015.
And it likely made the final difference in South Carolina coming out on top in the all-sport rivalry Palmetto Series.
With every spring season finished, the Gamecocks hold a 8 1/2-4 1/2 lead on the Tigers, with only the academic point still in play. That means the fourth consecutive series victory.
USC went up 8-5 with the baseball win and then got a win at a men;s golf event in Aiken to split that point. A few other points were up in the air with the possibility of postseason matchups.
Events South Carolina won:
▪ Men’s tennis
▪ Women’s basketball
▪ Women’s soccer
▪ Women’s tennis
▪ Volleyball
▪ Food drive
▪ Women’s golf
▪ Baseball
Events Clemson won:
▪ Football
▪ Men’s basketball
▪ Men’s soccer
▪ Women’s cross country
Split
▪ Men’s golf
