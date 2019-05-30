Other USC Sports

Gamecocks win fourth Palmetto Series in a row vs Clemson

Ray Tanner talks newest football coaching hire, Gamecock statue

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner breaks down the hire of John Scott Jr., the situation with women's basketball and Missouri, plus an update on the coming Gamecock statue By
Up Next
South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner breaks down the hire of John Scott Jr., the situation with women's basketball and Missouri, plus an update on the coming Gamecock statue By

South Carolina’s baseball series win in March against Clemson was the first since 2014 for the Gamecocks and the first win in the big three men’s sports since 2015.

And it likely made the final difference in South Carolina coming out on top in the all-sport rivalry Palmetto Series.

With every spring season finished, the Gamecocks hold a 8 1/2-4 1/2 lead on the Tigers, with only the academic point still in play. That means the fourth consecutive series victory.

USC went up 8-5 with the baseball win and then got a win at a men;s golf event in Aiken to split that point. A few other points were up in the air with the possibility of postseason matchups.

Events South Carolina won:

Men’s tennis

Women’s basketball

Women’s soccer

Women’s tennis

Volleyball

Food drive

Women’s golf

Baseball

Events Clemson won:

Football

Men’s basketball

Men’s soccer

Women’s cross country

Split

Men’s golf

Ben Breiner

West Coast raised. Midwest educated. Southern football indoctrinated. Covers most everything Gamecocks, primarily football.

  Comments  