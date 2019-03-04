Video: South Carolina, Clemson club hockey teams brawl in charity game

The South Carolina-Clemson rivalry spans any sort of surface you could imagine, field, court, diamond, track and even the ice.
On Saturday night, the full heat of the rivalry was on display as the schools’ club hockey teams ended up in a brawl during a charity game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
With less than 7 minutes left in the game and Clemson leading 4-2, Gamecocks forward Cameron Mecca was sent hard into the boards by a Clemson defenseman. A Gamecock raced in and chucked that Tiger, and a melee kicked off.
The Gamecocks rallied back in the third period to tie things up, but ultimately fell in a shootout 5-4. It was Clemson’s final game of the semester.
ACHA Regionals start this coming Saturday in Huntsville Alabama.
