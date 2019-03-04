Other USC Sports

Video: South Carolina, Clemson club hockey teams brawl in charity game

By Ben Breiner

March 04, 2019 10:45 AM

USC hockey players run through drills during practice at the Plex Indoor Sports in Irmo. The team is club status at this point, but hoping for bigger things.
USC hockey players run through drills during practice at the Plex Indoor Sports in Irmo. The team is club status at this point, but hoping for bigger things. C. Aluka Berry caberry@thestate.com
USC hockey players run through drills during practice at the Plex Indoor Sports in Irmo. The team is club status at this point, but hoping for bigger things. C. Aluka Berry caberry@thestate.com

The South Carolina-Clemson rivalry spans any sort of surface you could imagine, field, court, diamond, track and even the ice.

On Saturday night, the full heat of the rivalry was on display as the schools’ club hockey teams ended up in a brawl during a charity game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

With less than 7 minutes left in the game and Clemson leading 4-2, Gamecocks forward Cameron Mecca was sent hard into the boards by a Clemson defenseman. A Gamecock raced in and chucked that Tiger, and a melee kicked off.

The Gamecocks rallied back in the third period to tie things up, but ultimately fell in a shootout 5-4. It was Clemson’s final game of the semester.

ACHA Regionals start this coming Saturday in Huntsville Alabama.

Ben Breiner

West Coast raised. Midwest educated. Southern football indoctrinated. Covers most everything Gamecocks, primarily football.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  