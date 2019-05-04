Surging Gamecocks back in Sweet 16

South Carolina’s Mia Horvit, right, celebrates with Ingrid Martins after a point during doubles play against North Florida during the NCAA tournament Friday, May 3, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. online@thestate.com

The South Carolina women’s tennis team is headed to its third-straight NCAA tournament Sweet 16.

Senior Paige Cline rallied for a three-set victory Saturday to clinch USC’s 4-1 win over No. 21 Virginia at the Carolina Tennis Center.

The No. 4 Gamecocks (22-3) will host the Sweet 16 next weekend against a to-be-determined opponent. The Gamecocks are on a 12-match winning streak that includes the program’s first SEC tournament title.

South Carolina got doubles wins from Megan Davies and Rachel Rohrabacher, and Ingrid Martins and Mia Horvit. Martins and Horvit won 7-6 (2) in a match that lasted one hour and 37 minutes.

”They were playing aggressive,” USC coach Kevin Epley said. “They were playing their game. When they’re doing that, they’re really tough to beat. I’m happy we got that win because it came down to match point.”

Martins, Horvit and Cline earned singles wins for the Gamecocks.





At Charlottesville, Virginia, the No. 17 South Carolina men’s tennis team (18-10) saw its season come to an end with a 4-1 loss to No. 5 Virginia.