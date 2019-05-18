Gamecocks fight on in Tallahassee regional

South Carolina’s run in the 2019 NCAA tournament continues.

Senior outfielder Kennedy Clark’s solo home run in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Gamecocks to a 2-1 win over South Florida on Saturday evening in the Tallahassee Regional. The Bulls are eliminated.

The Gamecocks (38-18) advance to face host Florida State at noon Sunday. USC must defeat the Seminoles twice to advance to a Super Regional.

Earlier in the day...

To start the afternoon, the Gamecocks kept the season going with a 10-0 win against Bethune-Cookman in five innings, knocking the Wildcats out of the NCAA tournament.

The win sets up a rematch with South Florida later Saturday afternoon. The Bulls upset the Gamecocks 3-2 Friday afternoon but lost to Florida Stat 12-1 early Saturday. The winner of the day’s final games needs to beat defending the national champion and regional host Seminoles twice on Sunday to advance.

The Gamecocks got their first runs in the third on a two-run shot from Alyssa Kumiyama. Later in the frame, starting pitcher Cayla Drotar launched another two-run blast.

That would be enough as she tossed the shutout to keep the Wildcats off the board all weekend. She allowed five hits and struck out a pair.

South Carolina started pouring it on in the fourth inning, scoring sixth and driving Wildcats starter Alexis Bermudez from the game.

USC talled 14 hits, with five players posting multi-hit games.