South Carolina athletes set new high for GPA across all sports

USC football player Dexter Wideman suffered a career-ending injury. That didn't stop him from getting his degree from South Carolina.
South Carolina’s student-athletes seem to be getting it done in the classroom.

On Thursday, the department announced it had posted a record for best overall GPA. The mark of 3.338 bettered the previous record of 3.335 set last fall.

According to the school, 17 of 18 teams posted a 3.0 or better. Women’s tennis led the way with a 3.839, and the five top programs were women’s teams.

“Achieving success in the classroom and in your sport goes hand-in-hand,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Academics and Student Development Maria Hickman in a release. “The academic commitment of our student-athletes continues to set unparalleled numbers for our department.”

How each team performed:

Women’s Tennis 3.839

Women’s Golf 3.722

Women’s Swimming & Diving 3.651

Beach Volleyball 3.644

Women’s Soccer 3.607

Men’s Tennis 3.578

Equestrian 3.538

Men’s Soccer 3.536

Men’s Swimming & Diving 3.533

Volleyball 3.490

Softball 3.397

Men’s Golf 3.274

Women’s Basketball 3.234

Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country 3.313

Men’s Track & Field 3.143

Football 3.084

Baseball 3.019

Men’s Basketball 2.787

