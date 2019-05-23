Other USC Sports
South Carolina athletes set new high for GPA across all sports
Dexter Wideman about getting USC degree: ‘A lot of people doubted me’
South Carolina’s student-athletes seem to be getting it done in the classroom.
On Thursday, the department announced it had posted a record for best overall GPA. The mark of 3.338 bettered the previous record of 3.335 set last fall.
According to the school, 17 of 18 teams posted a 3.0 or better. Women’s tennis led the way with a 3.839, and the five top programs were women’s teams.
“Achieving success in the classroom and in your sport goes hand-in-hand,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Academics and Student Development Maria Hickman in a release. “The academic commitment of our student-athletes continues to set unparalleled numbers for our department.”
How each team performed:
Women’s Tennis 3.839
Women’s Golf 3.722
Women’s Swimming & Diving 3.651
Beach Volleyball 3.644
Women’s Soccer 3.607
Men’s Tennis 3.578
Equestrian 3.538
Men’s Soccer 3.536
Men’s Swimming & Diving 3.533
Volleyball 3.490
Softball 3.397
Men’s Golf 3.274
Women’s Basketball 3.234
Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country 3.313
Men’s Track & Field 3.143
Football 3.084
Baseball 3.019
Men’s Basketball 2.787
