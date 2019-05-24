Other USC Sports South Carolina star wins NCAA semifinal, clinches spot in national championship match

For the first time in program history, a South Carolina men’s tennis player will play for a national title.

The Gamecocks’ Paul Jubb, the No. 5 seed in the bracket, advanced to Saturday’s singles championship match with a win Friday afternoon. He knocked off No. 7 Aleksander Kovacevic out of Illinois 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

On the season, the native of Hull, England went 32-4 on an 18-10 team.

Jubb will face off against Mississippi State’s Nuno Borges, the No. 1 overall seed. The pair faced off twice this season, with Borges winning both in three sets.