Union County senior, South Carolina signee named the state’s top softball player for 2019

What is success this year to USC softball coach Beverly Smith? South Carolina softball Beverly Smith shares her idea of success. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina softball Beverly Smith shares her idea of success.

For the sixth straight year, a future South Carolina Gamecock has been named the state’s top softball player.

Union County senior and Gamecock signee Bailey Betenbaugh was named the SC Gatorade Softball Player of the Year on Thursday. It is the second time Betenbaugh has won the award. She won it as a sophomore in 2017.

Other Gamecocks to win the award in the past six years are North Augusta’s Karly Heath (2018) and Cayla Drotar, who won it three times from 2014-16.

Betenbaugh was 21-4 record with a 0.64 ERA and struck out 225 batters in 152 1/3 innings pitched this season in helping Union County to Class 3A state championship series. She also batted .481 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Betenbaugh also has a 3,97 GPA, is a member of her church youth group and has volunteered locally on behalf of food-donation drives and youth softball programs.

Betenbaugh was part of USC’s four-member signing class in the fall, which also included Lexington’s Hannah Kumiyama. The Gamecocks went 38-19 this season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament regional final before losing to Florida State.