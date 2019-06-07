The champ! Gamecocks hurdler claims USC’s first men’s track national title since 2010

Gamecock logos line up on the hurdles in the new indoor track and field complex at USC. The former indoor football practice field has been converted to a state-of-the art indoor track and field complex. 1/18/19 tglantz@thestate.com

South Carolina men’s track has its first national champion since 2010.

Gamecocks hurdler Quincy Hall took the 400 meters at the NCAA track and field championships in Austin, Texas.

NATIONAL CHAMPION



WHAT A FINISH BY QUINCY HALL TO WIN THE TITLE!



48.48 and the title is his! It’s the first NCAA men’s title for the #Gamecocks since 2010! pic.twitter.com/L8qieAUpXL — Gamecock Track & XC (@GamecockTrack) June 8, 2019 HE WOULD NOT BE DENIED!



What a rally by Quincy to bring home the 400mH championship.



pic.twitter.com/lJw5eZwqwC — Gamecock Track & XC (@GamecockTrack) June 8, 2019

His time of 48.48 edged Texas Tech’s Nelson Grimes by 0.23 seconds. The previous title was Johnny Dutch, who also won the 400 hurdles with a time of 48.75 in the 2010 outdoor championships.

Hall’s mark was a personal best and the second-best mark ever for the program.

Hall hardly led at any point Friday, even trailing Grimes coming out of the final hurdle, but he turned on the jets late and raced past the Red Raider for the title.

The Kansas City product came to South Carolina from junior college in California.