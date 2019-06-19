Other USC Sports
After winning a national title, this Gamecock is headed to Wimbledon
This year, South Carolina’s Paul Jubb made history when he claimed the first men’s tennis individual national championship in program history.
Now he’s headed to one of the biggest stages in the sport: Wimbledon.
Jubb picked up a singles wildcard to the 133rd edition of the grand slam event set to start on July 1. A native of Hull, England he’ll get to play in his home county.
He has been playing in the Ilkley Trophy Tournament, and just topped the No. 104 player in the world. He is currently ranked No. 153.
For the Gamecocks, Jubb went 38-4 as a singles player and 20-2 in dual matches. He was 11-1 in SEC play and 11-1 as a doubles player. He led USC to an 18-10 record.
For his college career, he posted a 73-18 record.
To win his national title, he made a run through a set of ranked players, capped by the No. 1 player in the country Nuno Borges from Mississippi State. Borges had beaten Jubb in the regular season, but Jubb took a 6-3, 7-6 (2) match in Orlando, Florida to earn the title.
