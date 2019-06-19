After winning a national title, this Gamecock is headed to Wimbledon

Paul Jubb wins NCAA tennis title for Gamecocks South Carolina's Paul Jubb took the NCAA tennis singles national championship in Orlando, Florida to claim the first singles tennis title in program history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina's Paul Jubb took the NCAA tennis singles national championship in Orlando, Florida to claim the first singles tennis title in program history.

This year, South Carolina’s Paul Jubb made history when he claimed the first men’s tennis individual national championship in program history.

Now he’s headed to one of the biggest stages in the sport: Wimbledon.

Jubb picked up a singles wildcard to the 133rd edition of the grand slam event set to start on July 1. A native of Hull, England he’ll get to play in his home county.

Beyond happy to play my first @Wimbledon and be given this amazing opportunity. Thx to @the_LTA for all the support and everyone else on this journey with me. As a young lad growing up in Hull it was a big dream to get to SW19. #BackTheBrits #GamecockGRIT — Paul Jubb (@PaulJubb3) June 19, 2019

He has been playing in the Ilkley Trophy Tournament, and just topped the No. 104 player in the world. He is currently ranked No. 153.

For the Gamecocks, Jubb went 38-4 as a singles player and 20-2 in dual matches. He was 11-1 in SEC play and 11-1 as a doubles player. He led USC to an 18-10 record.

For his college career, he posted a 73-18 record.

To win his national title, he made a run through a set of ranked players, capped by the No. 1 player in the country Nuno Borges from Mississippi State. Borges had beaten Jubb in the regular season, but Jubb took a 6-3, 7-6 (2) match in Orlando, Florida to earn the title.