Other USC Sports South Carolina posts a top-25 finish in NCAA’s all-sport rankings

3 wins from a title, USC tennis believes it belongs on this stage

South Carolina sports had some ups and downs through the 2018-19 academic year. But it was enough to finish among the 25 most successful athletic departments in the country.

USC came in 22nd in the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup Division I Final Standings. It’s the fifth top-25 finish in 26 years and the highest since 21st in 2016-17.

The point total (South Carolina’s was 805.75) is based on teams’ performances at NCAA Championship events.

Women’s Tennis, which reached the Elite Eight, produced the most points with 73. That was followed by women’s indoor track & field at 70.5, women’s outdoor track & field at 65.5, women’s basketball at 64 and men’s outdoor track & field at 63.75.

The Gamecocks came in sixth place among SEC schools, the best finish since 2002-03. They were third in 2001-02.

Final Directors’ Cup Standings

1 Stanford 1567.75

2 Michigan 1272.25

3 Florida 1156.75

4 Texas 1148.50

5 Southern Cal 1075.75

6 UCLA 1056.50

7 Florida State 1046.25

8 Virginia 1037.50

9 Duke 1001.00

10 North Carolina 987.00

11 LSU 986.83

12 Ohio State 986.00

13 Penn State 963.50

14 Kentucky 947.75

15 Texas A&M 933.75

16 Wisconsin 895.00

17 Notre Dame 885.00

18 California 835.75

19 Arizona State 821.00

20 Minnesota 813.75

21 Georgia 808.00

22 South Carolina 805.75

23 Arkansas 803.00

24 Washington 801.00

25 Tennessee 797.75