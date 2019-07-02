Gamecock Paul Jubb falls at Wimbledon but earns plenty of fans in hard-fought match

South Carolina’s Paul Jubb describes his journey to tennis national championship South Carolina junior men's tennis player Paul Jubb describes how he came to join the Gamecocks, what his time in Columbia has been like and what allowed him to become USC's first ever singles national champion in program history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina junior men's tennis player Paul Jubb describes how he came to join the Gamecocks, what his time in Columbia has been like and what allowed him to become USC's first ever singles national champion in program history.

From Garnet and Black to all white, South Carolina men’s tennis star Paul Jubb made his debut on one of the sport’s biggest stages on Tuesday, competing in the first round of the men’s singles tournament at Wimbledon.

Jubb, a native of Hull, England, competed as a wildcard against Joao Sousa of Portugal, ranked No. 69 in the world. Jubb lost in four sets, 6-0, 6-3, 6-7 (10-8), 1-6, but earned praise on social media for a hard-fought match.

The Gamecock All-American will still get at least one more chance to play at the Grand Slam event — he is entered in the double tournament with fellow Englishman Jack Draper and will take on the team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Columbia, the No. 2 seed on Wednesday.

Getting the chance to compete in the world’s oldest tennis tournament marks yet another milestone in a year full of them for Jubb — he became South Carolina’s first ever tennis national champion in May after putting together a sterling 38-4 record as a singles player.

Jubb was one of just three teenagers to compete in the men’s singles tournament this year, and he is only the fourth Gamecock ever to play at Wimbledon. Ranked 431st in the world, he is also the first reigning NCAA singles champ to play Wimbledon since 1981.

In the run-up to his Wimbledon debut, Jubb drew media attention after speaking about the influence of his grandmother, who raised him after his parents died while he was young. During his match, his gritty play to push Sousa to a fourth set off a tiebreaker also earned him plaudits.

To win his national title in May, Jubb made a run through a set of ranked players, capped by the No. 1 player in the country Nuno Borges from Mississippi State. Borges had beaten Jubb in the regular season, but Jubb took a 6-3, 7-6 (2) match in Orlando, Florida to earn the championship.