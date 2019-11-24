South Carolina moves one step closer to College Cup by shutting out Kansas

South Carolina’s win streak and shutout streak continued Sunday as the Gamecocks blanked Kansas, 2-0, to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament.

The Gamecocks scored two second half goals, announcing themselves as the better side in a game featuring two of the country’s top defenses at Stone Stadium. USC will next host West Virginia or Washington State on Friday for a chance to be in the College Cup for the second time in three years.

South Carolina (19-1-3) is on a seven-game win streak. It hasn’t been scored on in over 650 minutes.

Kansas entered, too, with a sound defensive reputation. The Big 12 champion Jayhawks hadn’t been scored on in over 400 minutes until Grace Fisk headed a Lauren Chang free kick to the back of the night with 27:20 left. The lead was padded 13 minutes later thanks to Riley Tanner’s third goal of the NCAA Tournament.

Fisk, a three-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year, now has her first goal in 2019.

Mikaya Krzeczowski, the Gamecocks’ other decorated defender, now has 50 career shutouts, including 16 this season.

Kansas, coming off a 3-0 win over Xavier on Friday, was the aggressor early. The Jayhawks fired four shots in the first seven minutes. It kept pressure on South Carolina’s stout back line, but it couldn’t crack Krzeczowski.

South Carolina eventually created its own opportunities, taking all four of its first half shots over the period’s final 24 minutes. Lauren Zullo represented the Gamecocks’ best chance with a left-footed strike from inside the 18-yard box but it missed wide.