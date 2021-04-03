How the Gamecocks fared at the second Augusta National Women’s Invitational

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France plays her stroke from the No. 3 tee during Round 1 of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Augusta National

The opportunity to play at Augusta National Golf Club is a special treat on any occasion.

The chance to compete over the treasured course in a tournament that features the best of a peer group creates memories for a lifetime.

To finish among the leaders in that championship ... well, that’s a little slice of heaven in the world of athletics.

University of South Carolina golfers Ana Pelaez and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard enjoyed that heady experience Saturday in the second Augusta National Women’s Invitational, and they loved every minute.

For the record, Roussin-Bouchard forged a roller-coaster round of 2-under-par 70 and finished tied for third in the championship that features the top-ranked women amateurs in the world. Pelaez scored more consistently and signed for a 1-under-par 71.

Roussin-Bouchard, No. 3 in the world rankings, posted her three-round total of 2-over 218 early and, with the leaders faltering, climbed within one shot of a playoff for the title. Pelaez, No. 13 in the world poll, placed 12th at 5-over 221.

“Pretty special to have two players shoot under par at Augusta National and place so well in such a strong field,” USC coach Kalen Anderson said.

Pelaez called the experience “amazing.’’

“I was extremely nervous on hole No. 1, but I told myself while I was warming up go out and enjoy every single feeling, the pressure, the nerves,” she said. “Just the magic of being here ... it was just amazing.

“You see it on TV and it’s pretty cool. Once you get out here, you just cannot believe it. It’s amazing. It’s paradise. I was jealous at a turtle on No. 15. I was like, that turtle can stay here and I get to play it once.”

She birdied the third and fifth holes before three-putting for bogey on No. 9. She three-putted the 12th for another bogey and yet another three-putt on 13 cost her a birdie.

But she hit a shot to remember forever on the par-5 15th, slamming a 3-wood second over the water to within 15 feet of the hole. Her eagle putt lipped out and she had to settle for birdie.

Her father, who introduced here to golf at age 6, and her coach flew in from Spain to watch — and the very thought nearly brought her to tears.

“Oh, my God, I’m going to cry,” Pelaez said when asked if their presence enhanced the experience. “Definitely. ... I’m the player and I’m the one that practices and that everyone tells I deserve to be here. But without my family, all the time, my parents, all the drives and everything, I would not be here.

“I had to live this and experience this with my dad and my coach and that means the world. Yeah, it definitely means a lot. I deserve it, but he’s done half of my job. It means so much.”

Roussin-Bouchard called the tournaments “one of the best experiences of my life.”

“It’s just amazing to be here,” she said. “I just love the experience so much. ... The whole tournament, the organization is just perfect.”

Her round included five bogeys, six pars and seven birdies. Putts for birdie on both Nos. 17 and 18 slipped past the hole, leaving her one stroke out of the championship playoff.

But she always will remember this day and especially holes 7 and 14.

The par-4 7th “is so narrow and it’s very tricky ... you get intimidated by it,” she said. “Just reaching the fairway and then perfectly reading how I want to play the shot to the left of the pin — a little bit longer, back spin and almost holed out. ... On 14, a very good drive and almost holed out (for eagle) as well.”

The field of 82 played the first two rounds at Augusta’s Champions Retreat Golf Club in cool, windy conditions that sent scores soaring. After a practice round Friday at Augusta National, the low 30 players played the final 18 in near ideal weather at the course that stages the 85th Masters next week.

Roussin-Bouchard posted rounds of 75-73 at Champions Retreat and began Saturday tied for 11th. Pelaez started Saturday tied for 21st after opening with rounds of 71-79.

Two other USC players, freshman Paula Kirner and senior Pimnipa Panthong, missed the cut. Kirner shot 79-76—155 and Panthong had 82-82—164.

The Gamecocks, No. 1 in the national polls, return to team competition in the SEC Championships, set for April 14-18 in Birmingham, Alabama.