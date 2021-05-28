South Carolina junior reaches national championship but falls short

South Carolina tennis player Daniel Rodrigues played for NCAA championship on Friday, May 28, 2021. South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina’s bid for a second straight singles tennis champion came up just short Friday.

Florida’s Sam Riffice defeated the Gamecocks’ Daniel Rodrigues, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, in Division I singles national championship at Orlando, Florida.

Rodrigues was the second straight Gamecocks’ tennis player to advance to the championship. Paul Jubb won the title in 2019. There was no championship in 2020 because of COVID-19. South Carolina is the first team with back-to-back finalists since 2004-05.

Rodrigues, from Portgual, was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019 and first-team all-SEC selection in 2019 and 2021, the first Gamecock to earn multiple first-ream All-SEC honors since 1999,

Rodrigues went 26-7 this season and entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed.