Top Gamecock golfer turns pro. Here’s when and how it happened

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard AP

Losing arguably the program’s best player ever to the professional ranks earlier than expected sounds like a worst-case scenario. How can the South Carolina women’s golf program possibly replace Pauline Roussin-Bouchard’s contributions?

The short answer: Her excellence will be sorely missed.

But, coach Kalen Anderson said, “This is the ultimate ‘win-win’ situation. (Turning pro) is in her best interest, and it’s in the team’s best interest.”

Besides, this is part of the plan.

Roussin-Bouchard, who has been ranked No. 1 at times in the world among women amateurs and stood at No. 6 in the most recent survey, came to South Carolina with a commitment to play two seasons on the way to achieve her long-range objective: to be the best player in the world.

She showed that potential at Carolina. She made first-team All-American both seasons, took the individual title in five tournaments and made her name a prominent part of the school record book.

She had figured to play this fall season for the Gamecocks, participate in the LPGA qualifying school and step into the pros at the start of 2022. Instead, she accepted a sponsor’s exemption into last weekend’s Symetra Tour tournament in Indiana, introduced herself to the pro world by sharing fourth place and earned a $9,906 check.

“That’s no snap decision,” Anderson said. “We’ve been talking about her options, and part of a coach’s job is to give the best direction to help an athlete reach her goals and dreams. (Turning pro) is what she should be doing. She has the game, the temperament, the maturity. Pauline is one of the few prepared to take this step this early.”

A native of France who grew up near the Riviera in a golf-loving family, Roussin-Bouchard originally planned to skip college. She changed her mind and chose the Gamecocks over Oklahoma State.

“I told her if she would commit to two years, I could recruit around (her leaving early),” Anderson said. “So, this has been what we expected. She won’t play the fall season and we obviously will miss her great playing. But at the same time, some other players will have an opportunity to develop” for the spring season that leads to the national championship.

“That’s important. That’s why it’s a win-win situation. Pauline gets a head start to the pros and keeps her mind on where it needs to be, focused on her future. Our players will gain more experience in competition.”

The Gamecocks will return junior Mathilde Claisse and sophomores Paula Kirner and Abby Schimpf. Freshmen Hannah Darling and Louise Rydqvist arrive with glowing credentials and transfers Justine Fournand and Tai Aundit come with quality credentials.

“We have a ton of depth, plenty of quality depth to compete at a high level,” said Anderson, whose teams annually achieve lofty national ranking. “We’ll have a few learning curves, but whether we’re No. 1 or No. 10, we will have the opportunity to have a great season. Our job will be to peak at the right time.”

A program called the “Gamecock Promise” that provides funding for former scholarship student-athletes to complete his or her undergraduate degree played a role in Roussin-Bouchard’s decision, too.

“This professional debut could not have been possible without the continued support of the University of South Carolina and its people who would move heaven and earth for me to realize my dreams,” Roussin-Bouchard wrote on a social media post in which she thanked Anderson and former assistant coach Kevin Williams “for having my back no matter what and motivating me to take this path!

“I look forward to making Columbia, SC my home base in the USA. The environment of the Gamecocks women’s golf program (girls, you won’t get rid of me that easy) and where the practice facilities are a ‘golf paradise’ for ever golfer training at the highest level.”

Restrictions created by the coronavirus outbreak required the Gamecocks to play tournaments consisting of SEC and area teams last season. The 2021-22 campaign will be more traditional, beginning Sept. 13 in the Annika Invitational in Minnesota.

“It’s a strong schedule, and we look forward to it,” Anderson said. “Our standards haven’t change. We have high expectations, both for the team and for Pauline.”

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard college honors

AWARDS

Sophomore season (2020-21)

SEC Player of the Year

Golfweek First Team All-America

WGCA First Team All-America

All-SEC First Team

ANNIKA Award Finalist

SEC Golfer of the Week, Feb. 17, 2021

SEC co-Golfer of the Week, March 24, 2021

WGCA All-American Scholar

SEC Academic Honor Roll

Freshman season (2019-20)

WGCA First Team All-American

Golfweek First Team All-American

WGCA All-American Scholar

First Team All-SEC

SEC All-Freshman Team

IN THE RECORD BOOK

Career

2nd – Tournament wins (5)

T-5th – Top-5 finishes (8)

Season

1st – Single season scoring average (70.76 in 2020-21)

1st – All-time sophomore scoring average (70.76 in 2020-21)

1st – All-time freshman scoring average (71.27 in 2019-20)

1st – Single season sophomore top-five finishes (5 in 2020-21)

T-2nd – Single-season freshman top-five finishes (3 in 2019-20)

3rd – Single season scoring average (71.27 in 2019-20)

Tournament

1st – Low 54-hole tournament score (199 at the 2021 SEC Championship)

1st – Low freshman 54-hole score (205 at 2019 Windy City Collegiate Classic)

2nd – Low 54-hole tournament score (201 at the 2021 Valspar Augusta Invitational)

3rd – Low 54-hole tournament score (202 at the 2020 The Ally at Old Waverly)

4th – Low 54-hole tournament score (203 at the 2021 Moon Golf Invitational)

6th – Low 54-hole score (205 at 2019 Windy City Collegiate Classic)

Round

1st – Low 18-hole score (63 at 2021 Moon Golf Invitational)

1st – Low freshman 18-hole score (65 at 2019 Windy City Collegiate Classic)

4th – Low 18-hole score (65 at the 2021 SEC Championship)

4th – Low 18-hole score (65 at the 2021 Valspar Augusta Invitational)

4th – Low 18-hole score (65 at the 2020 The Ally at Old Waverly)

4th – Low 18-hole score (65 at 2019 Windy City Collegiate Classic)

MEDALIST HONORS