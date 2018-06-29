South Carolina, Clemson ranked in top 20 of final Baseball America poll

The final Baseball America poll of the season was released Friday morning, and South Carolina and Clemson are ranked in the top 20.
The Gamecocks are ranked No. 16 after finishing the season with a 37-26 record, while Clemson is ranked No. 19 after going 47-16.
USC finished the season strong, winning its final five SEC series. The Gamecocks then swept their way through the NCAA regional at East Carolina before losing Game 3 against Arkansas in a best-of-three super regional series.
The Razorbacks went on to finish as runners-up at the College World Series. Arkansas, the No. 2 ranked team in Baseball America's final poll, lost to the No. 1 team and national champion Oregon State.
Clemson had an exceptional regular season, going 22-8 and tying for the ACC regular-season title, but the Tigers lost a home regional for the third consecutive year as Vanderbilt won the Clemson Regional to advance to a super regional.
Baseball America
RANK.
RECORD
1. Oregon State
55-12-1
2. Arkansas
48-21
3. Florida
49-21
4. North Carolina
44-20
5. Texas Tech
45-20
6. Mississippi State
39-29
7. Texas
42-23
8. Minnesota
44-15
9. Washington
35-26
10. Duke
45-18
11. Tennessee Tech
53-12
12. Stetson
48-13
13. Auburn
43-23
14. Stanford
45-12
15. Mississippi
48-17
16. South Carolina
37-26
17. Vanderbilt
35-27
18. Cal State Fullerton
36-25
19. Clemson
47-16
20. Florida State
43-19
21. Georgia
39-21
22. N.C. State
42-18
23. East Carolina
44-18
24. Coastal Carolina
43-19
25. Houston
38-25
Comments