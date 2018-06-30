Gamecocks in the Pros: Bradley trending up, Walker back in the big leagues

Stats through Friday games
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .200 with 11 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 23 RBIs in 73 games. Has eight stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 2-2 with a 3.35 ERA and three saves in 40 appearances. He has 30 strikeouts and 12 walks in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
Grayson Greiner, C, Detroit
Hitting .222 with three doubles and five RBIs in 13 games. Was hitting .269 with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 12 RBIs in 22 games with Triple-A Toledo.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .284 with 23 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBIs in 77 games. Has 16 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Season over – Tommy John surgery. Finished 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He had 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Boston
Traded to Boston. Hitting .500 with one double in one game. Was hitting .291 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 RBIs in 26 games with Toronto. Was hitting .364 with one home run and three RBIs in four games with Triple-A Buffalo.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .234 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs in 74 games.
Christian Walker, INF, Arizona
Hitting .167 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 18 games. Was hitting .267 with nine doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 34 RBIs in 44 games with Triple-A Reno and was recently called up to the Majors again.
MINOR LEAGUES
Jonah Bride, Class-A Short Season Vermont (Oakland)
Hitting .333 in one game. Was hitting .000 in two games with Rookie Arizona League in two games.
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .255 with seven doubles and 19 RBIs in 63 games. Has six stolen bases.
Wil Crowe, RHP, High-A Potomac (Washington)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Is 9-0 with a 2.44 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts). He has 60 strikeouts and 26 walks in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
Eddy Demurias, RHP, Rookie Pioneer League Billings (Cincinnati)
Is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two appearances. He has three strikeouts in two innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Rookie League Great Falls (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .191 with one double, two triples, one home run and seven RBIs in 13 games. Was hitting .200 with one RBI in three games at Low-A Kannapolis.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .198 with 10 doubles, two triples, one home run and 16 RBIs in 56 games. Has 11 stolen bases.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA with four saves in 26 appearances. He has 28 strikeouts and 19 walks in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
Adam Hill, RHP, Class A Short-Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
No season stats
Tyler Johnson, RHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA with one save in two appearances. He has two strikeouts in two innings pitched. Was 5-0 with a 1.33 ERA with seven saves in 20 appearances with Low-A Kannapolis. He had 46 strikeouts and 10 walks in 27 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, High-A Clearwater (Philadelphia)
Hitting .125 with one double and one RBI in nine games. Was hitting .196 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 games with Double-A Reading.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .256 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 42 games. Has two stolen bases.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .219 with three doubles and six RBIs in 39 games.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .309 with two doubles, one triple and four RBIs in 22 games. Was hitting .000 in four games with Double-A Jacksonville.
John Parke, LHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in one start. He has four strikeouts in six innings pitched. Was 7-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 14 starts with Kannapolis. He had 67 strikeouts and 13 walks in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 2-3 with a 3.44 ERA and four saves in 22 appearances (one start). He has 25 strikeouts and 15 walks in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Round Rock (Texas)
Is 3-1 with a 3.38 in seven appearances (six starts). He has 20 strikeouts and 11 walks in 34 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Iowa. He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Rookie Gulf Coast League Yankees, (New York Yankees)
Is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in two starts. He has three strikeouts and two walks in three innings pitched.
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .265 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 29 RBIs in 70 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 4-4 with a 5.12 ERA in 14 starts. He has 54 strikeouts and 23 walks in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, High-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Hitting .254 with seven doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 20 RBIs in 35 games. Has four stolen bases. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games with Low-A Charleston. Had three stolen bases
Braden Webb, RHP, High-A Carolina (Milwaukee)
Is 5-5 with a 3.76 ERA in 14 starts. He has 74 strikeouts and 38 walks in 67 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, (St. Louis)
Claimed off Waivers by St. Louis. Was 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 19 appearances with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego). He had 28 strikeouts and nine walks in 22 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in four appearances with San Diego. He had four strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA in 14 starts. He has 94 strikeouts and 23 walks in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Is 3-7 with a 6.30 ERA in 15 starts. He has 37 strikeouts and 15 walks in 80 innings pitched.
Carlos Cortes, IF/OF, Class-A Short Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
No season stats
