Watch Justin Smoak blast a walk-off home run for Toronto

Former South Carolina baseball star Justin Smoak is well off last year's pace of 38 home runs.
But the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman can still hammer one in a big spot.
His only hit Saturday was a memorable and vital one for his squad. Leading off the bottom of the ninth of a tie game against the Detroit Tigers, he belted the second pitch he saw deep into the stands to give his squad a 4-3 win.
It was the second career walk-off home run and his 11th on the season. It was his second homer in as many games.
For the season, Smoak is hitting .235, down from .270 a year ago. His on-base percentage is .359, which would be a career high. He's also got 40 RBIs and 20 doubles for the fourth-place Jays.
At USC he hit a program-record 62 home runs, twice earned All-American honors and was a first-round draft pick.
