Jun 30, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak (14) is greeted at home plate by team mates after hitting a walk off home run against Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Dan Hamilton USA TODAY Sports

Watch Justin Smoak blast a walk-off home run for Toronto

By Ben Breiner

July 01, 2018 07:00 AM

Former South Carolina baseball star Justin Smoak is well off last year's pace of 38 home runs.

But the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman can still hammer one in a big spot.

His only hit Saturday was a memorable and vital one for his squad. Leading off the bottom of the ninth of a tie game against the Detroit Tigers, he belted the second pitch he saw deep into the stands to give his squad a 4-3 win.

It was the second career walk-off home run and his 11th on the season. It was his second homer in as many games.

For the season, Smoak is hitting .235, down from .270 a year ago. His on-base percentage is .359, which would be a career high. He's also got 40 RBIs and 20 doubles for the fourth-place Jays.

At USC he hit a program-record 62 home runs, twice earned All-American honors and was a first-round draft pick.

