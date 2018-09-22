Gamecocks pitcher tears elbow ligament, will have surgery, his high school coach says

Logan Chapman was set to be the top returning arm for South Carolina baseball in terms of innings pitched and starts.
Now, heading into his sophomore season, he could be out for the foreseeable future.
His high school coach tweeted Chapman tore his UCL in his elbow and will have surgery. Soon after, Chapman tweeted thanks for the well wishes.
This came just before Chapman tweeted, “It’s all about how you handle adversity.”
The procedure required is often “Tommy John” surgery, which usually sidelines players for a year and a half.
Last season, Chapman threw 60 innings and made 14 stars, which ranked fourth and third on the team. He had 55 strikeouts, 34 walks and a 5.85.
With Cody Morris and Adam Hill leaving for the pros, he was in position to contend for the Friday night spot.
Something to add to Chapman — He threw two innings in the Gamecocks’ scrimmage this past Wednesday but looked wild at times, giving up a home run, two singles and three walks before coach Mark Kingston ended the second inning early
