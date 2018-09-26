Former South Carolina star recognized as MLB team’s top minor league pitcher

The hardware continues to roll in for former South Carolina star pitcher Wil Crowe, who was named the Washington Nationals’ minor league co-pitcher of the year on Wednesday. He shared the award with an old SEC rival, Ben Braymer.
Crowe, who went 11–5 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games in his second year of professional baseball, posted a perfect 11-0 record with the Nationals’ High-A affiliate, the Potomac Nationals, and was promoted to Double-A by the end of the season. He was also named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Year earlier this month for his performance in High-A.
According to the Nationals, Crowe’s 11 wins tied for the most among Washington’s minor league pitchers, and his ERA ranked fourth, despite a rough adjustment to Double-A, where he posted an 0-5 record with a 6.15 ERA.
Also in the course of the 2018 season, Crowe overcame an injury scare that sidelined him for several weeks. He is now rated by MLB Pipeline as the Nationals’ No. 5 overall prospect and second-best pitching prospect. He is also rated by Baseball America as Washington’s fifth-best minor leaguer.
