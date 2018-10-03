South Carolina to play neutral site game at brand new minor league stadium

South Carolina baseball will travel to the Georgia border to play a neutral site game against Charleston Southern in April 2019, at the home of the Augusta GreenJackets, it was announced Wednesday.
The GreenJackets, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, play at SRP Park, a 5,000-seat stadium in North Augusta that was opened this past April. Last year, Clemson and Georgia played the second ever game, and first college contest, at the park.
The game between the Gamecocks and the Buccaneers will take place on April 23, with USC serving as the home team. It will be the second season in a row South Carolina has played a midweek game at a minor league park — in 2018, the Gamecocks played College of Charleston at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia and North Carolina at BB&T Park in Charlotte.
The matchup with CSU will not be the only neutral site game for Mark Kingston’s club, as the program’s annual series with Clemson will take the team back to Greenville to play at Fluor Field, home of the Greenville Drive.
The full 2019 schedule for South Carolina is set to be released sometime this month. Known series include three conference sets at home against Georgia (March 15-17), Auburn (March 29-31) and Texas A&M (April 19-21).
Comments