He’s golden: Jackie Bradley Jr. becomes first Gamecock to win Gold Glove

He’s got a World Series ring, and now a Gold Glove to go along with it.

Former South Carolina baseball star Jackie Bradley Jr. was named the American League’s best defensive center fielder on Sunday night, capping off a magical 2018 season in which he was also named the ALCS MVP en route to helping his Boston Red Sox capture a World Series title.

He is also the first former USC player to earn a Gold Glove, which is annually given out to the best defenders at each position in both the AL and NL. The award was first given in 1957. Former South Carolina coach Bobby Richardson won five Gold Gloves with the New York Yankees.

This is Bradley’s first time winning a Gold Glove, though he has been a finalist once before. In 313 chances in 2018, he committed five errors for a .984 fielding percentage.