Founders Park getting bigger, better video board ahead of 2019 baseball season

By Greg Hadley

December 14, 2018 02:29 PM

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston explains how major league success of alumni impacts the program, especially the World Series win for Jackie Bradley Jr. and Steve Pearce.
Founders Park is getting a high tech addition ahead of South Carolina baseball’s 2019 season — a new, LED video board.

In a press release Friday, the program announced that the new video board will be ready for the start of the Gamecocks’ 2019 campaign on Feb. 15, when USC and Mark Kingston host Liberty.

The board will measure 33.5 feet high by 43 feet wide next to the left field bleachers, and will be capable of displaying multiple zones of content, allowing it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to share live video, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations and sponsorship messages, according to the press release.

The previous video board measured 16 feet by 28 feet, according to Daktronics, the company responsible for manufacturing both boards. The new one will have more than three times as many square feet and will be among the 10 biggest in all of college baseball at 1,450 square feet.

The new video board comes within two years of other new video boards being installed at Colonial Life Arena and the Carolina Volleyball Center.

Founders Park is consistently rated as one of the best ballparks in college baseball, most recently in April by Baseball America as the 10th-best stadium in the NCAA.

