Gameday guide: South Carolina vs. Clemson baseball series 2019

By Greg Hadley

February 28, 2019 10:25 AM

Here’s what Mark Kingston thinks of the ‘greatest rivalry in college baseball’

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston previews his first Carolina-Clemson series.
It’s time once again for South Carolina and Clemson to renew their rivalry on the baseball field, one of the most heated and intense in the game. As usual, the Gamecocks and Tigers will play in three stadiums in three days. Here’s all the essential info, including when and how to watch.

Who: South Carolina (7-1) vs. Clemson (7-1)

Rankings: South Carolina is ranked No. 30 by Collegiate Baseball, unranked by other polls. Clemson is No. 14 according to Baseball America, No. 15 according to Collegiate Baseball, No. 16 according to NCBWA, No. 23 according to D1Baseball.com

Where: Friday — Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson

Saturday — Fluor Field, Greenville

Sunday — Founders Park, Columbia

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, noon

Watch: Friday — Streaming online on ACC Network Extra via WatchESPN

Saturday and Sunday — Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN

Radio: 107.5 FM in Columbia area (Clemson affiliates | South Carolina affiliates)

Probable starters: Friday — South Carolina’s Carmen Mlodzinski (So. RHP, 0-0, 4.32 ERA) vs. Clemson’s Brooks Crawford (Sr. RHP, 0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Saturday — South Carolina’s Dylan Harley (Fr. LHP, 0-0, 9.45 ERA) vs. Clemson’s Davis Sharpe (Fr. RHP, 2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Sunday — South Carolina’s Reid Morgan (Jr. RHP, 1-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Clemson’s Justin Wrobleski (Fr. LHP, 0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Key stats

Clemson: .262 batting average, .403 on-base percentage, .528 slugging percentage 17 home runs

3.00 staff ERA, 101 strikeouts, .182 batting average against, 0.97 walks and hits per inning pitched

South Carolina: .275 batting average, .393 on-base percentage, .558 slugging percentage, 17 home runs

2.92 staff ERA, 90 strikeouts, .208 batting average against, 1.11 walks and hits per inning pitched

