Clemson’s bats overwhelm South Carolina’s bullpen to even series

Freshman pitchers came up big to give South Carolina baseball the series-opening win against Clemson on Friday.
On Saturday, the Gamecocks’ young bullpen came back down with a jolt, as the Tigers evened the set with an 11-5 victory.
Freshman starter Dylan Harley was far from unhittable, but after posting a 1.29 ERA over the last eight games, USC’s bullpen had a particularly rough day, surrendering seven runs and three homers at Fluor Field, while the Tigers (8-2) got RBIs from five different batters and all but one starter reached base.
The loss snaps South Carolina’s win streak at eight games and sets up a decisive rubber match Sunday at Founders Park, as Clemson goes for its fifth consecutive series win in the rivalry.
USC (8-2) drew first blood Saturday, when senior center fielder TJ Hopkins launced a shot over the left-center field wall in the bottom of the first to score freshman left fielder Brady Allen. It was Hopkins’ second homer in the series.
Clemson came right back in the top of the second, however. Freshman dual-threat star Davis Sharpe drew a one-out walk and scored off a single from graduate student second baseman Jordan Greene. Greene then scored when Harley threw a wild pitch and Carolina sophomore catcher Luke Berryhill committed a throwing error trying to recover the ball and throw to third base.
Harley’s struggles continued in the third, when Clemson sophomore left fielder Sam Hall led off with a single and scored when senior third baseman Grayson Byrd doubled off the Green Monster replica wall in left field. The Tigers tacked on another run with an RBI single from Sharpe.
South Carolina sophomore second baseman Noah Campbell got a run back in the bottom of the third, singling, advancing to second on a balk and scoring on a two-out single from senior third baseman Jacob Olson.
Clemson asserted itself in the fourth, however, as sophomore reliever Parker Coyne fell apart after getting two quick outs. Afte a walk, Hall ripped a two-run homer over the left field wall to make it 6-3, and Clemson pushed across another run with a walk, a base hit and an RBI single for junior catcher Kyle Wilkie.
South Carolina generated a little offense after that with an RBI double in the fourth and RBI groundout in the sixth from junior shortstop George Callil.
But Clemson’s bats kept going, with sophomore center fielder Bryce Teodosio and junior shortstop Logan Davidson both going deep for the Tigers. Seven of Clemson’s runs were scored with two outs, and the Tigers were 7-of-15 at the plate with two outs on the day.
The 11 runs ties for the most Clemson has scored in the rivalry since 2010, when the Tigers won 19-6.
Next: South Carolina and Clemson are set to finish their series in Columbia on Sunday. First pitch at Founders Park is scheduled for noon.
