Streak busters! Gamecocks blow out Clemson, take rivalry series

A helmet bump, then a step into a sea of garnet jerseys.
The scene played out three times Sunday at Founders Park, the surest sign of which team was dominating the rubber game of the 2019 South Carolina-Clemson rivalry.
The Gamecocks made a habit of home run celebrations en route to their 14-3 pounding of the Tigers before a sold-out crowd of 8,242. USC flexed its way to its first series win over Clemson since 2014.
“It was important game for us, four our fans, for our team,” said USC coach Mark Kingston. “For everybody that loves Gamecock baseball, it was a very important game for us. And I thought our team really responded the way you want them to.”
Luke Berryhill went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs and T.J. Hopkins went 4-for-5 with a homer, double and four RBIs. The Gamecocks (9-2) totaled 17 hits, their most against Clemson (7-3) in over a decade.
South Carolina’s offense, with an SEC-leading 17 HRs, had a potent reputation entering the weekend. That was only enhanced after a three-game, three-town power surge. Homers from Hopkins and Andrew Eyster helped the game one win in Clemson, and Saturday’s loss in Greenville still included a bomb from Hopkins.
The Gamecocks on Sunday got into Clemson’s bullpen before the first inning was over. Tigers starter Justin Wrobleski was done after Berryhill’s three-run shot to left gave USC a 5-1 lead.
“They’re a team that likes to strike first, obviously, as most teams do,” Berryhill said. “We just kicked back harder. That’s all I can say about it. We just took a bunch of their momentum away, putting that many runs in that inning up on the board — and we just rolled with it.”
Clemson was on to its third pitcher in the fourth inning, but the narrative remained. Left-hander Keyshawn Askew gave up an RBI single to Brady Allen before righty Travis Marr gave up homers to Hopkins and Berryhill.
Hopkins, who took the Tom Price Award as USC’s most valuable player of the series, finished the weekend 7-for-15 with three HRs and nine RBI. On Sunday, he was one of six Gamecocks with multiple hits.
“I thought our hitters were very aggressive, very relentless,” Kingston said, “but if they didn’t get their pitch, they let it go. That’s what good offenses do, that’s what good hitters do. They’re gonna walk to the plate very aggressive. If you get your pitch, you let it fly. if you don’t, you take it and you go get the next pitch.
“I thought we did a tremendous job of that.”
The lineup damage was more than enough for USC starter Reid Morgan, who improved to 2-0 by scattering eight hits (two earned runs) over 6 2/3 innings. The righty struck out five batters and walked none.
Next: South Carolina continues with a six-game homestand Tuesday when The Citadel visits Founders Park. The Gamecocks then host Gardner-Webb on Wednesday before the SEC opener with No. 1 Vanderbilt next weekend.
Clemson faces Furman on Tuesday at Flour Field before returning home against North Carolina on Friday.
