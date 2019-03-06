Pitching hits a wall as South Carolina stumbles to 10-2 loss against Gardner-Webb

After winning the first three midweek games of the season, South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston credited his team’s success to improved pitching depth.
On Wednesday against Gardner-Webb, the No. 24 Gamecocks found the end of that pitching depth, dropping a 10-2 contest at Founders Park.
Six pitchers took the mound for USC (10-3), surrendering 12 hits and eight walks between them. Senior Gage Hinson was the only one to emerge unscathed, as every other hurler either gave up a run or allowed inherited runners to score.
On offense, meanwhile, Carolina struggled to touch G-W starter Noah Davis, who entered the game with a 9.00 ERA but turned in a quality outing of six innings, no earned runs and eight strikeouts.
Gamecocks’ starter, junior Hayden Lehman, on the other hand, struggled from the very first pitch Wednesday, surrendering a leadoff single, then walking a batter before giving up an RBI single to left field that made the score 1-0.
The Bulldogs (7-2) expanded their lead in the second with a walk, stolen base and single to center field combined with a throwing error. At that point, Lehman was pulled in favor of freshman Dylan Harley, who has been the Gamecocks’ Saturday starter early in the season. Harley allowed two more runs to score with a pair of walks and two-run single to center field.
Gardner-Webb tagged South Carolina for three more runs in the fourth, first knocking Harley out of the game with a leadoff single and double. Sophomore reliever Cam Tringali then gave up a sacrifice fly, RBI single and an RBI double. G-W also got some help from a passed ball by freshman catcher Wes Clarke.
The Gamecocks got two runs back in the bottom half of the inning, loading the bases with singles from freshman left fielder Brady Allen and senior third baseman Jacob Olson and an error that allowed senior center fielder TJ Hopkins to reach base.
Sophomore right fielder Andrew Eyster plated one run with a sacrifice fly, and sophomore first baseman Jordan Holladay pushed another across with an RBI single to left field.
However, Gardner-Webb padded its lead once more in the seventh inning, loading the bases with two outs against junior Cole Ganopolus with a walk and a pair of singles. Sophomore Parker Coyne then entered the game to pitch and immediately surrendered two runs with a wild pitch and passed ball. He then walked two more batters and threw another wild pitch to allow another run, making it 10-2.
Next: The Gamecocks play their final nonconference weekend series of the season, opening Friday against Valparaiso.
Softball: USC defeated Winthrop 3-0 on Wednesday. The Gamecocks (18-2) have won 15 games in a row and host Kentucky in a three-game home series that starts Friday at 6 p.m.
