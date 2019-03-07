How to watch South Carolina baseball try to bounce back vs. Valparaiso

Who: No. 24 South Carolina (10-3) vs. Valparaiso (2-7)
When: 4 p.m., Friday, March 8
4 p.m., Saturday, March 9
1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 10
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Where: Founders Park
Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN
Radio: 107.5 FM in Columbia area
Forecast: A chance of showers late Friday, with a high of 63 degrees and a low of 47. Slight chance of rain in the morning Saturday, changing to overcast with a high near 70. Scattered rain and thunderstorms on Sunday but warm, high in the mid-70s.
Starting pitchers (Friday): USC — Fr. RHP Wesley Sweatt (1-0, 1.35 ERA); Valpo — R-Sr. RHP Mike Kornacker (0-1, 6.08 ERA)
Starting pitchers (Saturday): USC — Jr. RHP Reid Morgan (2-0, 1.74 ERA) vs. Valpo — Jr. RHP Jon Tieman (1-1, 6.32 ERA)
Starting pitchers (Sunday): USC — TBA; Valpo — Fr. RHP Colin Fields (0-1, 6.14 ERA)
Player to watch (Valparaiso): Redshirt senior left fielder Blake Billinger is Valparaiso’s top bat, leading the team in RBIs, home runs, slugging percentage and walks. He’s also tied for the most doubles, triples and hits — almost all of the Crusaders’ power comes from him.
Players to watch (South Carolina): Freshman Wesley Sweatt will make his first collegiate start on Friday night. While the coaching staff has been high on him since fall practices and he has been effective in relief appearances so far, it will still be a huge challenge and test to see if he can bring some much-needed stability to the rotation alongside Reid Morgan.
Comments