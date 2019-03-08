Rain suspends USC-Valparaiso opener

The South Carolina baseball team’s series opener with Valparaiso was suspended Friday due to rain. It will resume 2 p.m. Saturday in the fifth inning.
The Gamecocks are leading the Crusaders, 4-1. Valpo will come to bat in the top of the fifth when play resumes at Founders Park. Game 2 of the series will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. A ticket to either Friday or Saturday’s game will allow you into Saturday’s partial double-header.
USC (10-3) got four innings from new Friday starter Wesley Sweatt. Replacing the injured Carmen Mlodzinski, Sweatt allowed one run on three hits. The freshman right-hander got out of a bases loaded jam in third inning with by striking out Blake Billinger and getting Steven Fitzsimmons to ground into a double play.
Sweatt recorded three Ks and two walks.
The Gamecocks lineup responded in the bottom of the third with two runs, including a Luke Berryhill RBI sacrifice fly. Carolina made it 4-1 in the fourth thanks to a Noah Campbell sac fly and Andrew Eyster RBI single.
Valpo (2-7) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning behind an RBI double from Jeremy Drudge.
The series finale is still set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Next: While it’s unknown who will throw to start the fifth inning of the first game, USC will still go with Reid Morgan (2-0, 1.74 ERA) to begin Saturday’s second game.
Softball drops SEC opener
South Carolina softball fell 5-0 to Kentucky in its SEC opener on Friday. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Beckham Field.
