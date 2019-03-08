USC Gamecocks Baseball

Rain suspends USC-Valparaiso opener

By Andrew Ramspacher

March 08, 2019 07:43 PM

South Carolina Gamecocks Wesley Sweatt (40) pitches against the Valporaiso Crusaders.
South Carolina Gamecocks Wesley Sweatt (40) pitches against the Valporaiso Crusaders. Jeff Blake Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com
South Carolina Gamecocks Wesley Sweatt (40) pitches against the Valporaiso Crusaders. Jeff Blake Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

The South Carolina baseball team’s series opener with Valparaiso was suspended Friday due to rain. It will resume 2 p.m. Saturday in the fifth inning.

The Gamecocks are leading the Crusaders, 4-1. Valpo will come to bat in the top of the fifth when play resumes at Founders Park. Game 2 of the series will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. A ticket to either Friday or Saturday’s game will allow you into Saturday’s partial double-header.

USC (10-3) got four innings from new Friday starter Wesley Sweatt. Replacing the injured Carmen Mlodzinski, Sweatt allowed one run on three hits. The freshman right-hander got out of a bases loaded jam in third inning with by striking out Blake Billinger and getting Steven Fitzsimmons to ground into a double play.

Sweatt recorded three Ks and two walks.

The Gamecocks lineup responded in the bottom of the third with two runs, including a Luke Berryhill RBI sacrifice fly. Carolina made it 4-1 in the fourth thanks to a Noah Campbell sac fly and Andrew Eyster RBI single.

Valpo (2-7) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning behind an RBI double from Jeremy Drudge.

The series finale is still set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Next: While it’s unknown who will throw to start the fifth inning of the first game, USC will still go with Reid Morgan (2-0, 1.74 ERA) to begin Saturday’s second game.

Softball drops SEC opener

South Carolina softball fell 5-0 to Kentucky in its SEC opener on Friday. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Beckham Field.

Andrew Ramspacher

Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State’s USC men’s basketball beat writer since October 2017. His work has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors, Virginia Press Association and West Virginia Press Association. At a program-listed 5-foot-10, he’s always been destined to write about the game. Not play it.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  