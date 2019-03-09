Gamecocks finish off suspended game, take series opener from Valparaiso

South Carolina baseball defeated Valparaiso, 9-2, on Saturday afternoon to complete Friday night’s suspended game.
The No. 24 Gamecocks (11-3) led 4-1 after four innings when play was halted Friday due to heavy rain in the area.
Wesley Sweatt made his first start in place of regular starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski, who fractured his foot last Friday against Clemson. The freshman from Rock Hill allowed a run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in four innings.
Sophomore John Gilreath and freshman Cam Tringali finished off the victory by combining to allow one run over the final five innings Saturday. Gilreath earned the win to improve to 2-1 on the season. Tringali pitched the final 2 1/3 innings without allowing a run for his first save of the year.
Valpo (2-8) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning Friday, but it was short-lived. South Carolina added two in the third and two in the fourth before the rain came. Quinntin Perez walked and scored on error and Luke Berryhill added a sac fly in the third.
Noah Campbell had a sacrifice fly to add a run in the fourth and Andrew Eyster followed with an RBI single. Chris Cullen added two RBIs – a solo home run in the fifth inning and a run-scoring single in the seventh. Campbell drove in a second run with a fielder’s choice groundout in the seventh as well.
Jacob Olsen and Brady Allen added RBIs in the eighth inning.
Note: Due to the treat of severe weather Sunday afternoon, the series finale will begin at noon. It was originally scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start.
