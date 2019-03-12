South Carolina holds off late rally from The Citadel to win fourth in a row

South Carolina baseball’s lineup keeps putting up big numbers, while the Gamecocks’ pitching continues to search for consistency, as No. 22 USC fended off a late surge from The Citadel to win 10-9 on Tuesday.
Carolina (14-3) is averaging 7.8 runs per game this season and scored in double digits for the sixth time this season, but coach Mark Kingston’s bullpen surrendered nine runs and 12 hits against a 7-9 Citadel squad.
The Gamecocks got the majority of their offensive output early, scoring twice in the first inning thanks to an RBI double from sophomore catcher Luke Berryhill and an RBI groundout from senior third baseman Jacob Olson.
USC then posted five more runs in the second inning, getting a bases-loaded RBI single from sophomore outfielder Andrew Eyster, a double to the left-center field gap from senior center fielder TJ Hopkins to score two more and a sacrifice fly from Berryhill. A wild pitch scored Hopkins to finish the outburst.
The Citadel cracked the scoreboard in the third, knocking freshman starter Daniel Lloyd out of the game with a single and walk, then running a double steal. While the runner at second was out, junior J.D. Davis was safe at third, allowing him to make it home on an infield single.
Carolina padded its lead in the sixth — junior shortstop George Callil led off with a triple and eventually scored on another sacrifice fly from Berryhill and a wild pitch scored Eyster.
The Bulldogs made things interesting, however, in bottom half of the frame. USC sophomore John Gilreath was tagged for three earned runs, loading the bases and then letting them get cleared by a double down the right field line. An error by senior first baseman Chris Cullen allowed another run to score.
The Citadel added one more run in the seventh with a leadoff double and sacrifice fly, then tallied three more in the eighth with three singles and a triple, making it 10-9. With two outs and the tying run on third, reliever Gage Hinson induced a flyout.
What turned out to be the game-winning run for South Carolina came in the bottom of the eighth, as the Gamecocks used four walks to score without a hit.
Next: South Carolina returns home to Founders Park this weekend to open its SEC schedule, hosting No. 8 Georgia.
