South Carolina locks in SEC tournament spot. Here’s the full Hoover schedule

Vanderbilt wrapped up the regular season SEC baseball title before the final day of the season, but the rest of the league’s seeds and standings remained in flux until the very final pitches Saturday, with South Carolina clinching the last spot in the conference tournament in dramatic fashion.

Now, the field is set and the schedule is certain — here are the times and matchups for the 2019 SEC baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

(Note: On days with multiple games, later games’ start times are approximate and dependent on how long earlier games run.)

TUESDAY, MAY 21 — FIRST ROUND (SINGLE ELIMINATION)

Game 1 — No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Florida, 10:30 a.m., SEC Network

Game 2 — No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Missouri, 2 p.m., SEC Network

Game 3 — No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 9 Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 4 — No. 5 LSU vs. No. 12 South Carolina, 9 p.m., SEC Network

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 — SECOND ROUND (DOUBLE ELIMINATION)

Game 5 — No. 3 Georgia vs. Game 1 winner, 10:30 a.m., SEC Network

Game 6 — No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m., SEC Network

Game 7 —No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 8 — No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m., SEC Network

THURSDAY, MAY 23 — THIRD ROUND (DOUBLE ELIMINATION)

Game 9 — Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m., SEC Network

Game 10 — Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 2 p.m., SEC Network

Game 11 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 12 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9 p.m., SEC Network

FRIDAY, MAY 24 — FOURTH ROUND (DOUBLE ELIMINATION)

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Game 14 — Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

SATURDAY, MAY 25 — SEMIFINALS (SINGLE ELIMINATION)

Game 15 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m., SEC Network

Game 16 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network

SUNDAY, MAY 26 — CHAMPIONSHIP (SINGLE ELIMINATION)

Game 17 — Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN2