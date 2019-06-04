Gamecock signees hear their names early on Day 2 of MLB Draft

World Series success becomes part of Gamecocks’ recruiting pitch South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston explains how major league success of alumni impacts the program, especially the World Series win for Jackie Bradley Jr. and Steve Pearce. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston explains how major league success of alumni impacts the program, especially the World Series win for Jackie Bradley Jr. and Steve Pearce.

South Carolina baseball signees Tyler Callihan and Ivan Johnson were chosen in the third and fourth rounds of the MLB Draft on Tuesday, both by the Cincinnati Reds.

Callihan has long been considered a top pro prospect and was included in virtually every mock draft of the first two rounds heading into Monday. Baseball America pegged him as the 37th-best prospect in the draft, and he was projected as high as a top-20 pick by some analysts, with a signing bonus worth upwards of $1 million.

However, he went unselected through the first 78 picks Monday night, leading to some speculation before he was picked that he might wind up coming to Carolina if his signing bonus is not as high as expected. The deadline for him to sign or not is July 15.

So thankful to be apart of such a great organization! #GoReds https://t.co/Ty8IVMTx7z — tyler callihan (@tylercallihan1) June 4, 2019 Slot bonus for pick No. 85 is $710,700. Tyler Callihan is a South Carolina signee and went probably 50-55 spots lower than most projected. SC is his dream school. — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) June 4, 2019

Callihan was a member of USA Baseball’s 18U national team that competed in the COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championships, earning All-Tournament honors at first base. He was also a 2018 Under Armour All-American and one of eight players selected to compete in the High School Home Run Derby at the MLB All-Star Game. As a senior, Callihan hit .447 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 20 walks, as well as just 10 strikeouts in 119 plate appearances.

The slot value for Callihan’s pick is $710,700.

Johnson, a junior college transfer from Chipola College, was projected as a Day 2 pick before the draft after hitting .381 with 49 RBIs and a .491 on-base percentage in 57 games this past season. The speedy shortstop also stole 14 bases. The slot value for his pick is $507,400.

