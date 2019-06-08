South Carolina’s 2019 ace done with college ball, officially signs with MLB team

How much confidence do the Gamecocks have in Reid Morgan? Enough to face the Yankees South Carolina baseball senior Jacob Olson and sophomore Luke Berryhill describe how much confidence they have in junior starter Reid Morgan, who has pitched brilliantly for the Gamecocks early in the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball senior Jacob Olson and sophomore Luke Berryhill describe how much confidence they have in junior starter Reid Morgan, who has pitched brilliantly for the Gamecocks early in the 2019 season.

Once South Carolina pitcher Reid Morgan went in the 13th round of the MLB draft, it seemed an extreme long shot he’d every come back to school.

Any faint hope ended Saturday when he signed with the Seattle Mariners.

His father tweeted a picture of him signing his deal. Morgan had posted on Instagram when he was picked “Seattle, here I come.”

I cannot express how proud and bless I am that God gave Pamela and I responsibility for this knuckle head 22 years ago. A lot of prayer, love and ass chewings went in to getting to this point. Now it’s time to really get to work! Blessed more than I deserve but so thankful! pic.twitter.com/LHY0XTJsch — Scot Morgan (@jscotmorgan) June 8, 2019

Morgan had one season in garnet and black but rose quickly to a crucial role.

In a season when the Gamecocks’ rotation came apart at the seams, he became the top arm, throwing on Friday or Saturday nights. He led the team with 87 2/3 innings and 70 strikeouts.

He posted an ERA 0f 3.80 with a 4-6 record in 14 starts. No other Gamecock started more than nine games on the mound.

He was taken 396th overall, in the 13th round. He almost had no choice but to leave as seniors have almost no leverage for contract negations.

He threw five innings as a freshman at Oklahoma State, but then transferred to San Jacinto Community College in Texas. There he went 2-1 in 40 2/3 innings with a 3.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts during his one-season stint.

South Carolina’s 2020 rotation will be heavy on questions. Opening Friday night starter Carmen Mlodzinski will be back after a medical redshirt, as will versatile reliever Brett Kerry. Cam Tringali, second on the team in innings, and T.J. Shook, third, will both be back, but both seemed a bit miscast as starters.

Beyond them, there has been some flux. Logan Chapman left in the middle of the season, Ridge Chapman could take professional money and no one really stepped up into consistent roles this spring. South Carolina is also bringing in some arms from the junior college ranks.