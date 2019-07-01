South Carolina outfielder puts name in the transfer portal

Mark Kingston: ‘A lot of impact players coming in’ for USC South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players.

Joel Brewer committed to South Carolina baseball not long after the current coaching staff with Mark Kingston arrived.

Now the Tampa, Florida outfielder is moving on.

After one year in the program, he put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a South Carolina spokesperson confirmed. The news was first reported by The Big Spur.

Brewer played in 14 games this season with one start. He went 4-for-17 with a double, eight strikeouts and one walk.

As a junior in high school, he hit .392 31 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and one home run, missing much of his senior year with an injury. He picked USC in the summer of 2017.

He had been a Rawlings-Perfect Game All-America honorable mention.

USC has seen some attrition after last season, with departures including Nick Neville, Jacob English, Quinntin Perez and Ian Jenkins. Logan Chapman entered the portal during the season.