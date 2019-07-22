South Carolina’s Founders Park again voted one of the best stadiums in the county

USC baseball Founders Park gets a new scoreboard USC coach Mark Kingston expresses why he is excited about the new scoreboard at Founders Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USC coach Mark Kingston expresses why he is excited about the new scoreboard at Founders Park.

When South Carolina’s Founders Park opened in 2009, it was considered one of the gems in terms of college baseball stadiums.

Not much has changed.

This week the Gamecocks’ homefield was ranked as one of the 16 best parks in the sport in a fan poll by NCAA.com. It was in a group that included six SEC schools.

The building has a capacity of 8,242 has sold out 54 times.

“Talk about a ballpark opening at the right time,” NCAA.com’s Wayne Cavadi wrote. “Founders Park, the Carolina Stadium, was announced in 2009. The Gamecocks responded by going to three-straight CWS finals, winning it all in 2010 and 2011 before losing to Arizona in their 2012 go at a three-peat.”

This school added a new video board and scoreboard before the 2019 season started.

South Carolina unofficially averaged 5,998 fans this season, good for fifth in the country. That was despite a slog of a season that saw USC post its worst SEC record ever.