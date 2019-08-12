Former Gamecock great Scott Wingo lands job on Power 5 coaching staff

Watch: South Carolina baseball greats share favorite memories Former South Carolina standouts Joey Pankake, Scott Wingo and Michael Roth discuss their favorite memories at USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina standouts Joey Pankake, Scott Wingo and Michael Roth discuss their favorite memories at USC.

Turns out Scott Wingo isn’t done with coaching quite yet.

Several months after the former South Carolina baseball great returned to Columbia to begin work as a business development manager, seemingly ending more than a decade in baseball, Wingo was named to the coaching staff of new Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett, the Fighting Irish announced Monday. Wingo will serve as Notre Dame’s volunteer assistant.

“Scott loves coaching, developing players, and winning,” Jarrett said in a press release. “His skill in working on the field in many components is vital in his role at Notre Dame. He has an incredible championship pedigree and was a standout player winning two national titles at South Carolina. He has left a distinct mark everywhere he has played and coached.”

As a senior captain at South Carolina, Wingo was named Most Outstanding Player in the 2011 College World Series as Carolina won its second consecutive title, in addition to earning All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team selections. He still ranks second in program history in career games played and tied for fifth in career walks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After three seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, Wingo briefly returned to South Carolina in 2015 to finish his degree and serve as the volunteer assistant coach for the Gamecocks. He also helped coach with the Wilmington Sharks in the Coastal Plain League.

Wingo then spent two years at North Greenville on the staff of another former Gamecock, Landon Powell, helping him build that program from irrelevance to 38 wins in 2017.

From there, Wingo became an assistant at Jacksonville University in 2018, helping guide the Dolphins to an NCAA tournament berth. One of his colleagues at the time, assistant coach Rich Wallace, will also be joining ND as an assistant.