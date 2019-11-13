David Cromer carrying on long family tradition with Gamecocks baseball

David Cromer has heard plenty of stories about his father’s baseball playing days at South Carolina.

Now, it is his turn to make his own memories. The Lexington senior signed his letter of intent to play baseball with the Gamecocks on Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.

“My whole life I have been watching baseball with my dad and just dreaming of playing there. It is surreal to me. It is amazing,” David said.

David Cromer seemed destined to play baseball at South Carolina. His family has a long history with the Gamecocks baseball program. Roy Cromer, David’s grandpa, was a former freshman coach at USC when they had a freshman team, and he played five years in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.

Tripp Cromer and Burke Cromer, David’s uncles, played with the Gamecocks before going on to play professionally. Tripp played in the majors from 1993-2003. Another uncle, Brandon Cromer, would have been a Gamecock but he was a first-round draft pick by the Toronto Blue Jays.

DT Cromer, David’s dad, played at USC from 1990-92 and was an 11th-round draft pick by the Oakland A’s in 1992. DT played 85 major league games with the Cincinnati Reds from 2000-01 before going to Japan to play.

DT is Lexington’s hitting coach and said it was ‘surreal’ watching his son sign Wednesday afternoon.

“My brothers played there, my dad coached there so it is exciting,” DT said. “It really hasn’t sunk in yet. It is a special day knowing how hard he has worked and what is coming next. … I always knew he had a chance. Now, it is just the first step.”

David said he has been a Gamecock fan his whole life with his favorite USC players being Jackie Bradley Jr. and Whit Merrifield. His father said his son has had a baseball bat in his hand pretty much since he started walking.

David committed to the Gamecocks in August of 2017. Last season, he hit .304 with 14 RBI.

“Coaching staff there is amazing and they care for the players and get them to the next level,” David Cromer said of USC.

David also was a starting linebacker for the Wildcats football team, which finished the season Friday after the Wildcats lost to Fort Dorchester in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. But he already has been back out on the baseball field getting ready for his senior season.

“Now is when the hard work starts. It is not just the end of it,” said DT Cromer on his advice to his son. “He has got to continue to work hard because in the SEC is a different level. It is tough getting there but even tougher staying. There is plenty of opportunity there but there are a whole bunch of other guys there working just as hard. But he loves it and works hard so it has been fun to coach him and watch him play.”