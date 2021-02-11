SEC releases baseball preseason poll. Where South Carolina was picked to finish

For the third time in four years under coach Mark Kingston, South Carolina baseball has been picked to finish fourth in the SEC Eastern division in the league’s preseason poll.

The Gamecocks checked in behind College World Series favorites Florida and Vanderbilt, as well as Tennessee, in the poll conducted among the conference’s coaches and released Thursday.

USC was picked to finish fifth in the 2020 preseason poll, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season before confference play started. In 2019, the Gamecocks were slotted fourth, but wound up finishing in sixth. And in 2018, Kingston’s first season at Carolina, the team was picked fourth as well and landed in third.

South Carolina enters 2021 ranked in the top 25 of every preseason poll, as high as No. 18 in the Baseball America rankings. The Gamecocks return most of their production from last season, which they finished with an abbreviated 12-4 record. Right-handed pitchers Thomas Farr and Brannon Jordan are expected to anchor the weekend rotation, while power-hitting outfielders Andrew Eyster and Brady Allen and third baseman Brennan Milone will feature in the lineup.

One Gamecock in particular, though was singled out for preseason All-SEC honors Thursday — junior Wes Clarke, who was named to the second team as a designated hitter/utility player. Clarke led the SEC last year in home runs with 8 and was third in RBIs with 22, slugging .714.

That marks the third year in a row a Gamecock has picked up preseason accolades after second baseman Noah Campbell did so in 2019 and 2020.2021

SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1. Florida (13) - 91

2. Vanderbilt (1) - 79

3. Tennessee - 58

4. South Carolina - 55

5. Georgia - 51

6. Missouri - 28

7. Kentucky - 23

Western Division

1. Ole Miss (7) - 78

2. Mississippi State (3) - 73

3. Arkansas (2) - 72

4. LSU (2) - 63

5. Texas A&M - 36

6. Auburn - 32

7. Alabama - 31

() - First place votes

SEC Champion: Florida (12), Mississippi State (1), Vanderbilt (1)

2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Rankin Woley, Auburn

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Connor Prielipp, Alabama

RP: Devin Fontenot, LSU

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State

2B: Max Ferguson, Tennessee

3B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

SS: Josh Rivera, Florida

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

OF: Owen Diodati, Alabama

OF: Cade Beloso, LSU

DH/UTL: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

SP: Tommy Mace, Florida

RP: Ben Specht, Florida

*Tie (ties are not broken)