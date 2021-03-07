Gamecocks shut out Mercer again, move to 10-0 with sweep

Given their explosive start to the season, South Carolina’s bats were bound to come back down to earth eventually.

Thankfully for the No. 14 Gamecocks, their pitching staff has proven just as lethal as their lineup.

With a 1-0 win over visiting Mercer on Sunday, the Gamecocks notched their second straight shutout and sealed a three-game sweep of the Bears. The Gamecocks have now won 10 straight games to open the year, matching their best start to a season since 2016. Dating back to the end of last season, USC has won 15 straight.

While much of the early season conversation has revolved around junior slugger Wes Clarke and his eight home runs in the team’s first six games, South Carolina’s pitchers grabbed the spotlight against Mercer, allowing just one run in three games, while striking out a combined 44 Mercer batters.

Following quality starts by ace Thomas Farr and Saturday starter Brannon Jordan, 6-foot-3 sophomore left-hander Julian Bosnic might have been the most electric USC starter of the weekend. He didn’t allow a hit through 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out nine Mercer batters by mixing his 90-plus miles per hour fastball with a power breaking ball.

Still early in the season, the Gamecocks didn’t push Bosnic deep into the game, pulling him after his 89th pitch. The lefty was erratic at times, walking four batters and hitting two others, but when he did find the zone, Mercer couldn’t square him up.

Right-hander Jack Mahoney struck out four in his 2.2 innings of relief, allowing a bloop single to Mercer second baseman Trevor Austin. Closer Brett Kerry would allow just one more Mercer hit — another single — in a scoreless ninth inning.

Next USC baseball game

Who: No. 14 South Carolina (10-0) at The Citadel (4-5)

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in Charleston

Watch: Streaming online via ESPN Plus