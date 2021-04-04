Brady Allen homers twice, Will Sanders shines as Gamecocks clinch series at Georgia

South Carolina’s Brady Allen had a multi-home run day in the leadoff spot Sunday in the final game of the series against Georgia at Foley Field in Athens. Georgia Sports Communications

South Carolina center fielder Brady Allen is one of the masterminds behind the team’s dugout scythe — a prop passed off to every Gamecock who hits a home run.

Last weekend at Founders Park, the scythe was notably missing, with Allen saying the team couldn’t find it. The Gamecocks managed just fine without the good-luck charm, sweeping the then-No. 5 Florida Gators in a signature SEC series win.

This weekend on the road at Georgia, USC debuted a new-and-improved scythe — and Allen and the Gamecocks made frequent use of it. Matched up against Georgia right-hander Jonathan Cannon, Allen homered on the very first pitch of Sunday’s rubber match, then added a two-run shot in the fifth inning to break the game open.

The red-hot No. 14 Gamecocks (19-7, 6-3 SEC) defeated the Bulldogs, 5-1, to claim their second straight SEC series win.

After faltering late in Friday’s night 5-3 series-opening loss, the USC offense exploded with four home runs in Saturday’s 13-7 win and added three more homers in Sunday’s finale, with catcher Colin Burgess homering alongside Allen.

That run support was more than enough for South Carolina freshman right-hander Will Sanders, who dazzled in his second career Sunday start for the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander worked 93-95 miles per hour with his fastball, commanding it on both sides of the plate and mixing in both a mid-80s splitter and slider to keep the Bulldog hitters off balance. Sanders scattered eight hits, walked none and struck out four in eight economical innings, allowing just one earned run. He attempted to throw a complete game, opening the ninth inning under 90 pitchers for the game, but after a hit batter and a double, he was pulled in favor of lefty Julian Bosnic.

Bosnic opened the season as USC’s Sunday starter but after struggling to provide length on the mound, Sanders slid into the role last weekend at Florida. The left-hander threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save.

Next USC baseball game

Who: No. 14 South Carolina (19-7, 6-3 SEC) vs. North Carolina (14-12, 9-9)

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Truist Field in Charlotte

Watch: SEC Network