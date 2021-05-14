South Carolina named one of 20 potential NCAA baseball regional hosts

South Carolina baseball’s push to host an NCAA tournament regional cleared its first major hurdle Friday, as the NCAA announced its list of 20 potential host sites for the 2021 tourney on Friday, with Founders Park making the cut.

Because of protocols put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA released its preliminary list of predetermined host sites several weeks ahead of the tournament’s start to allow for those sites to prepare. The final list of 16 regional hosts will be announced Sunday, May 30, following the conclusion of conference tournaments.

Also as a result of COVID-19 protocols, host sites will be limited to 50% capacity at most, regardless of local regulations.

The 20 host sites revealed Friday were all included in the latest D1Baseball.com top 25 rankings and are all in the top 28 of the RPI. Of the 20, South Carolina is 13th highest in RPI but the lowest in the rankings.

The Gamecocks have not hosted an NCAA regional since 2016, which they won before falling to Oklahoma State in a Super Regional.

POTENTIAL NCAA REGIONAL HOSTS

Arizona

Arkansas

Charlotte

East Carolina

Florida

Gonzaga

Louisiana Tech

Mississippi State

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

Oregon

Pittsburgh

Stanford

South Carolina

Southern Mississippi

TCU

Tennessee

Texas

Texas Tech

Vanderbilt

